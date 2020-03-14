News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Sidharth Shukla making a wild-card entry?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being loved by the audience. Recently, in a promo video shared from the upcoming episodes, host Rohit Shetty is spotted announcing a wild-card entry.

Colors TV shared a promo on Twitter and wrote, 'Coming in tonight on #KKK10 is someone who has been a part in the past. Tell us, who you think it is in the comments and watch the action by tuning in to #Colors at 9 PM. Anytime on @justvoot.'

The promo video features the contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh, and Shivin Narang performing a super cool dance number.

Meanwhile, as Rohit made the big announcement, fans couldn’t help but speculate. Many fans took to the comments and speculated that BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla might make a smashing entry.

Have a look.

 

What do you think?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Colors Sidharth Shukla Rohit Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Karan Patel Karishma Tanna Dharmesh Shivin Narang Instagram TellyChakkar

