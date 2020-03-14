Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Sidharth Shukla making a wild-card entry?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is being loved by the audience. Recently, in a promo video shared from the upcoming episodes, host Rohit Shetty is spotted announcing a wild-card entry.

Colors TV shared a promo on Twitter and wrote, 'Coming in tonight on #KKK10 is someone who has been a part in the past. Tell us, who you think it is in the comments and watch the action by tuning in to #Colors at 9 PM. Anytime on @justvoot.'

The promo video features the contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh, and Shivin Narang performing a super cool dance number.

Meanwhile, as Rohit made the big announcement, fans couldn’t help but speculate. Many fans took to the comments and speculated that BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla might make a smashing entry.

Have a look.

Coming in tonight on #KKK10 is someone who has been a part in the past.

Tell us, who you think it is in the comments and watch the action by tuning in to #Colors at 9 PM.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ME73HkfRix — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 14, 2020

Ek toh tasks, upar se @bharti_lalli humesha leti inn sab ki class. Watch what happens to these contestants in the coming days of #KKK10, every Sat-Sun on #Colors at 9 PM.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/zu9eRtweIf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 13, 2020

Abhi toh bas hai shuruaat, #KKK10 mein darr aur khatra karega saari boundaries cross. Watch it on #Colors, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/KZSHve9hQj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 13, 2020

What do you think?

Credits: SpotboyE