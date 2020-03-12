Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Patel’s ‘Mohabbatein’ moment with a twist; watch

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants. Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of this season.

Tejasswi has been impressing audience with her cuteness and enthusiasm. Her antics once again entertained the audience. Tejasswi along with Karan Patel created an epic scene from none other than Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan's romantic drama, Mohabbatein. But with a twist, which will leave you in splits.

The promo sees Karan standing amidst lush green land, with violin in hands mouthing Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, “Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe woh maarti thi.” While the epic dialogue is this, Karan had his own twist to it. He was heard saying, “Ek ladki thi deewani si, kap kap ke dar dar ke harr stunt kiya karti thi. Kuch poochna tha shayad kuch usko, par shayad Rohit sir se darti thi. Jabhi milti thi mujhse. Mujhse poocha karti thi.” Followed by Tejasswi entering the frame asking Karan about what’s the next stunt and Karan running away!

Sharing this hilarious promo on social media, Colors TV captioned it as, “Thodi masti aur thoda darr...this is what #KKK10 is all about. Don't forget to tune in every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on #Colors. @TheKaranPatel @iamrohitshetty #TejasswiPrakash”

