Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: When Rohit Shetty HUGGED Tejasswi Prakash...

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

The stellar line up of contestants includes the who's who of the entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Malishka, Balraj Syal amongst others.

Until now, Rani Chhaterjee, RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar have been eliminated from the show.

Tejasswi Prakash is gaining immense popularity on the show because of her cute antics and effortless genuine innocence. The tough task master Rohit Shetty also shares a great bond with her and is often seen pulling her leg.

In one of the tasks, Tejasswi’s performance highly impressed Rohit. Given the fact that Karan Patel aborted the task contrary to Tejasswi, who completed the task by taking Rohit’s suggestions into consideration, the audience and the host was highly impressed.

Post the stunt Rohit did something that he rarely does post the task. He hugged Tejasswi and said that he is proud of her.

