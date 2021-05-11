Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Rahul Vaidya having fun with contestants Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof and do dangerous stunts and face their fears.

But the host of the show Rohit Shetty at times makes it pretty easy for the contestants as he encourages and motivates them.

The contestants who are taking part in the show are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi,Niki Tamboli , Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Shwetha Tiwari and Mahak Chahal.

Now the contestants have flown to South Africa’s Cape Town and they seem to have fun before the grind happens.

Rahul Vaidya is seen having some fun with contestants Nikki and Anushka Sen.

In one of the video, Rahul is seen telling Nikki that how excited she would be to see both of them together on another reality show, Nikki in returns tell that the Tambora fans will be super excited to watch this.

On the other hand, Rahul is seen with Anushka Sen where she makes him a Naagin and they both dance on the Naagin tunes.

Well, it's good to see the contestants chilling before the main storm arrives.

