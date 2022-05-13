Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! The show is to begin shooting from this date; the team is to leave for South Africa t shoot this season

Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming with a new season and the crew is set to go to South Africa for 55 days and the contestants are already preparing for the show.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. 

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand. 

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show. 

Rohit along with all the contestants will leave for South Africa around May 27th and will be there for approximately 55 days - till the mid of July. 

All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show. 

All the celebrity contestants are also training in their own way, as a part of their prep for the show. 

The fans are excited about the new season and are excited to see their favorite actors facing their fears on the show. 

Some of the confirmed names for this upcoming season include Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rubina Dilaik among a few others. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

