Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out the new promo of choreographer Tushar Khalia as he nails the daredevil stunts on the show

A new promo of the show is out, and one can see how Tushar is nailing all the daredevil stunts. He is coming across as a strong contestant on the show.

Tushar Khalia

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa and the shoot has begun.

The new promo of the show is out, and one can see how ace choreographer Tushar Kalia is nailing all the daredevil stunts. In one stunt, he is getting shocks, and in the other, he is seen dancing on a board.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

The stunts are difficult, but Tushar is giving his hundred percent in the show and not giving up.

Tushar’s biggest USP is that he is a dancer and is quite flexible. He would be able to do all the stunts in the show, as he had said in his previous interviews too.

Well, there is no doubt that Tushar will be a good candidate to look out for on the show and could be one of the strongest contestants.

What do you think of Tushar as a contestant?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:00

