Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out the special name given to Jannat Zubair by Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, and Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

Jannat Zubair is one of the contestants on the show and the fans are excited to see her in a new avatar.

The actress has been doing the entire daredevil stunts and his overcoming her fears and was impressed by Rohit Shetty.

The ace director calls Jannat the “ Baby Shark” of the clan and also calls her “Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka”

( ALSO Read - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how )

Well, this name was given to Anushka Sen also last year as she was the youngest on the show.

Both Jannat and Anushka are best of friends in real life, where Anushka proved herself in Khatron last year this year it's Jannat’s turn.

There is no doubt that Jannat is a very strong contestant in the show and she has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

The show will be going on-air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( ALSO READ - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions" )