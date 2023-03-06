Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!

Fans of the show and viewers have been waiting for an official promo and a release date, well, their wait is finally over.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 17:19
Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

ALSO READ:  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?

Fans of the show and viewers have been waiting for an official promo and a release date, well, their wait is finally over.

The first official Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo was released just today and if the first promo we see a sneak peek of the first two contestants Daisy Shah and Rohit Roy in a dancing set up and they are lifted off the set, by a crane and we see a glimpse of Rohit Shetty as well.

Rohit Shetty is watching everything on the monitor and then promises that every task, every stunt will only be a level up, and fans should expect more thrill this time around.


Check out the promo here:

Another promo of Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih was also released and fans can see a glimpse of their favorite bahu’s gearing up with schemes and fight where Rohit Shetty puts in his own tadka.

Check out the other promo here as well:


This year the show has gathered up a star-studded lineup as well, with more expected to join in as wild cards.

The contestants are Anjum Fakih, Sheezaan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Anjali Anand, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Nyraa M Banerjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Archana Gautam, Dino James.

The launch date of the show has not been announced yet but fans are waiting with bated breath.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir at the bottom two; one of them to get eliminated from the show?

 

 

Rashmeet Kaur Fear Factor Rohit Shetty KKK 13 Arjit Taneja Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Anjum Fakih Ruhi Chaturvedi Dino James Rashmeet Kaur singer Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 17:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot! Kubbra Sait raises temperature in bikini as she enjoy her holiday in Rajasthan
MUMBAI :Actress Kubbra Sait is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, over the time we...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
Mumbaikar Review! This Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the perfect example good concept with bad execution
 MUMBAI : The trailer of the movie Mumbaikar was getting a lot of love from the fans upon its release, the JioCinema is...
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revelation! Sai-Virat 's reconnecting moment, Vijendra reveals his reason to leave Amba
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Exclusive! Tanya Maniktala on not getting a chance to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbaikar, “There was definitely a disappointment”
MUMBAI : Tanya Maniktala, who is known for her performances in OTT series like A Suitable Boy, Chutzpah, and Tooth Pari...
Recent Stories
how they performed at the box office
Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films that were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Twitterati react to the same
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
Read for More
Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!
Sample Ki Shaadi
FANTASTIC! Anupama fame Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, shares some adorable pictures of ‘LADKIWALE’ from Sample Ki Shaadi
Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
Rupali Ganguly
KYA BAAT HAI! Rupali Ganguly's THIS look from Anupamaa is beautifully recreated by a digital creator which will blow your mind
Shark Tank India
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Shark Tank India to come back with a season 3? Details Inside!