Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

Fans of the show and viewers have been waiting for an official promo and a release date, well, their wait is finally over.

The first official Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo was released just today and if the first promo we see a sneak peek of the first two contestants Daisy Shah and Rohit Roy in a dancing set up and they are lifted off the set, by a crane and we see a glimpse of Rohit Shetty as well.

Rohit Shetty is watching everything on the monitor and then promises that every task, every stunt will only be a level up, and fans should expect more thrill this time around.



Check out the promo here:

Another promo of Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih was also released and fans can see a glimpse of their favorite bahu’s gearing up with schemes and fight where Rohit Shetty puts in his own tadka.

Check out the other promo here as well:



This year the show has gathered up a star-studded lineup as well, with more expected to join in as wild cards.

The contestants are Anjum Fakih, Sheezaan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Anjali Anand, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Nyraa M Banerjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Archana Gautam, Dino James.

The launch date of the show has not been announced yet but fans are waiting with bated breath.

