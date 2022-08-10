Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season will begin soon and the contestants have begun to shoot for the show and now within a few weeks the show will go on air and the fans can’t keep calm.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 18:09
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih got the first fear fanda this season as she couldn’t complete the task.

On the other hand, in the first two episodes itself, double eliminations would take place where two contestants would say goodbye to the show.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per sources and fan clubs, the show might go on air on the 17th of June, Saturday – Sunday at 9 : 00 pm, though there is no confirmation on the same, the show might replace the show Bekaboo or the show might get a new time slot.

The shooting has begun in South Africa and the contestants are facing their fears and acing all the stunts.

As we reported earlier, Anjum Faikh, Rohit Roy and Ruhi are eliminated from the show.

This will be the first season that the contestants would be performing the stunts in the Jungle.

Well, the fans are super excited for the new season to begin.

Which contestants are you rooting for?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo


 

 

  

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when the show is going to stream on Jio Cinema?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
MUMBAI:   Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts. The show has been everyone's favourite ever...
Awesome! Take INSPIRATION from These actresses to leave behind Pregnancy Weight
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront...
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
MUMBAI:   We always talk about how actresses on social media post their hot pictures and grab everyone’s attention....
Exclusive! “When I heard Hansal Mehta is directing it, It was a no-brainer for me” Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI:   Actress Ishitta Arun is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, she has been...
Recent Stories
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
Raanvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”
Sambhabana Mohanty
Did you know Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty is pursuing PhD in sociology?
Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?
Must Read! After opening conversations on some flaws in society, now Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?
Nakuul Mehta
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about sharing the screen space, and treatment on sets, says “ I think if you are the protagonist of any show, in this case, Disha and I, have an added responsibility. I think your behavior and conduct on set are crucial..”!
look slimmer on social media
Whoa! Krystle D'Souza shows her amazing physical transformation, says she had to edit her pictures to look slimmer on social media