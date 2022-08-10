Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih got the first fear fanda this season as she couldn’t complete the task.

On the other hand, in the first two episodes itself, double eliminations would take place where two contestants would say goodbye to the show.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per sources and fan clubs, the show might go on air on the 17th of June, Saturday – Sunday at 9 : 00 pm, though there is no confirmation on the same, the show might replace the show Bekaboo or the show might get a new time slot.

The shooting has begun in South Africa and the contestants are facing their fears and acing all the stunts.

As we reported earlier, Anjum Faikh, Rohit Roy and Ruhi are eliminated from the show.

This will be the first season that the contestants would be performing the stunts in the Jungle.

Well, the fans are super excited for the new season to begin.

Which contestants are you rooting for?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo



