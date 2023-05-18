Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside )

The contestants are getting along well with each other and one can witness the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

As per sources, contestants have shifted to the jungle, where they would be living and performing the stunts.

Rohit Shetty reached South Africa yesterday and will shoot the promo of the show today. Later, he will meet the contestants and guide them through the tasks. This time, the tasks are going to be more adventurous.

Well, fans are excited for the new season and to watch their favourite contestant perform the task.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa )