Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants would be flying to South Africa on the 11th of May. The contestants seem to have reached Cape Town.

Shiv shared a glimpse of what the contestants are upto. In a video, one can see how they just landed at the airport and are entering a bus. Contestants are taken to the jungle where they will be performing the tasks and facing the fears.

All the contestants look excited as begin their journey on this new show. Shiv says that he likes the vibe and the atmosphere here and everyone is going to have a good time. He can’t wait to begin this journey.

Well, there is no doubt that this season is also going to be as successful as the previous one as all the contestants look quite confident.

