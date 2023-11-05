Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

We had also revealed that the contestants will be leaving for South Africa on the 11th of May and finally, they have left for their 2 month journey, where they will be performing dangerous stunts and facing their fears.

Some of the contestants had their family members dropping them off.

Ruhi came with her husband and the two shared a goodbye kiss. Shiv came with his mother, who told the media that her son will win the show.

Arjit Taneja was greeted by his fans at the airport.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going to give a tough fight, ace all the stunts and face their fears.

The show is excepted to go on air in the month of July. The shoot of the show will be completed by then.

