Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

As per sources, no new contestants will enter as a wild card this season. Only the present contestants who would get evicted will be the ones to return to the show as wild card entries.

Well, the contestants are expected to leave in the last week of May to South Africa, where they would begin the shoot of the show.

This time, the stunts are going to be even more dangerous and challenging to perform.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will soon go on air.

