Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

The contestants are getting along very well with each other and one can witness the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

Now, we came across a video where Nyrraa M Banerji gave us a glimpse of what she is having for breakfast.

In the video, she is seen chilling with Sheezan and Anjali and having breakfast. The menu includes bread and jam, scrambled eggs and baked beans, along with a milkshake that’s been ordered.

Well, the contestants are eating healthy as they need to be fit for the stunts that they would be performing anytime soon under the guidance of Rohit Shetty.

The show is all set to go on air in the month of July and this time, the stunts are going to be very tough.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa