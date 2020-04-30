Khatron Ke Khiladi: Check out Karishma Tanna’s special connection with Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts. While some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

The best thing about the show is that the contestants really get along with each other, and they motivate each one to do better. Every contestant shares a good rapport with one and another.

Now we came across a video where you can see Karan, Karishma, Dharmesh and Balraj chilling and having some good time before the stunt. In the video, you can see Tanna saying that wherever the see Gujrati they start.

Karan Patel is seen in the video saying that look what they are having and it’s Gujarati food at the end he calls out to Karishma Tanna and their special bonding on Gujrati food is something you need to watch.

In the video, you can also see Karishma having some fun with RJ Malishka and even dancing all along to calm her mind before the stunts.

Now as per media reports suggest that Karan and Karishma have reached the finals along with Dharmesh as these are the few contestants who have attempted each and every stunt and as never given up.

It’s good to hear that even in such tough situations it is good to see the contestants having fun, and calming themselves.

( VIDEO CREDIT : COLORS TV, VOOT, BOLLYWOOD MIRCHI)