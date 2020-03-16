Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! I would love to take Rakhi Sawant along with me on the show; that would be entertaining for the audience and the contestants: Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

These days, he is busy shooting for voice videos. Soon, he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the young lad and asked him who among the contestants is his competition and which celebrity he would like to take along with him.

If you want any task from the previous season to be repeated in this season, which one would it be?

They will definitely introduce the same stunts on the show. But I don’t want to give any hints. Whatever task would be given to us, we have to do. There wouldn’t be any choice as we signed the show and knew this would happen. We have to just mentally and physically prepare ourselves to face the worst task and get rid of the fear.

Will you entertain the audience?

They will get to see a lot of entertainment. I won’t let them down.

If you had the power to take a celebrity along with you on the show, who would it be?

I would love to take Rakhi Sawant along with me as she would be one contestant to look out for.

Who would be your competitor on the show?

I am my own competition. I will do all the tasks. Here, you can’t plan and plot against each other. In fact everyone will be encouraging each other, and completing the task would be the achievement.

Well, there is no doubt that the expectation from Pratik is going to be very high, and the audience feels that he would ace the show.

