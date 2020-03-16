Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season

Here are the BTS videos and photos of the contestants from the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Recently a few contestants shot for the promo of the show and it seems pretty interesting.

One can see Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia and Mr. Faisu shooting for the promo of the show.

One can see the contestants dressed in fighting costume and Pratik is seen riding a bike whereas Faisu is seen holding a gun.

The fans are excited to see them on the show and face the fears while doing the stunts.

Well, the entire team is accepted to fly on May 27th to South Africa ( Cape Town) where the shoot of the new season will begin.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:55

