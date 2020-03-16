Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Mohit Malik expresses his feelings about missing this special person

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and cherished actors on television and has a massive fan following.

He is best known for his performance in serials like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Doli Armaanon Ki. The actor became a household name after these.

He had also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he won the audience’s hearts with his dance.

Currently, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mohit Malik and asked him about whom he misses the most and how he feels about doing the stunts.

How do you feel after doing a water stunt?

It feels good as it was a group stunt where we all had to catch a rope and stand. Then, we all fell into extremely cold water.

We also heard you have performed a stunt with lions. How was the experience?

The experience was fantastic and it is one of my favourite stunts. I loved it, and it was an amazing experience to be between lions.

Yesterday was Father’s Day and you are away from Ekbir. How are you coping with the distance?

Yes, I am missing my little one and that’s the biggest struggle I am facing. In my life, I have not missed anyone so much, and this feeling is different. Every father will relate to what I am going through. Now, I can totally understand my dad and his feelings as he would also say that he misses me a lot. I am in a very vulnerable state and I did cry a lot. I shall be with him soon.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit will be a very strong contestant of the show, and the audience feel that he would be one of the finalists.

