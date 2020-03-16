Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals why he signed the show and how he is preparing for it

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss and now he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked him about what prompted him to do the show and how he is preparing.

Which is the once insect or reptile that you pray that you don’t have to do a stunt with?

I wish I don’t have to do a stunt with scorpions as I hate them. I would have a tough time if I had to do any stunts with them.

What prompted you to do the show considering it’s not easy to be on?

I did this show as it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Someday, one has to face their fears. I know it's not an easy show to be on, but in life, you have to take risks and challenges. It's a great show to be on.

How are you preparing for the show?

I am going to the gym, but for a show like thus, one cannot go with any sort of preparation as it's a mind show also. You need to train your mind to do the stunts.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv will be a wonderful contestant and will entertain everyone on the show.

