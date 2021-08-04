Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! New promo out; the war begins between the contestants

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

The host Rohit Shetty at times encourages and motivates them.

The show is back with a new season, and fans are excited to watch the show. Some contestants are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself. It is one of the top 10 shows in terms of TRPs.

The contestants are giving their best and are tough competitions of each other, and this year, it's tough to say who will win the show.

As we reported earlier, the war between the contestants have begun, and we saw how Shweta and Divyanka had an argument with Vishal Aditya Singh.

Now, a new promo is out of the show, where one can see a boys versus girls battle.

In the new promo, one can see the girls and boys singing a song about winning the show. The boys say this time, they will win, whereas girls say that their power is more and they will win the show.

Well, it's too earlier to say who would be winning the show, as everyone is strong.

