Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Aneri Vajani talks about her journey in the show and reveals whether she overcame any fear.

Aneri is grabbing the headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask about her journey as she overcame her fears and much more.

Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI : Aneri Vajani ruled several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The audience loved to watch the sister-brother duo of Anuj and Mukku. The actress became everyone's favourite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character.

Recently, the actress made headlines as the word of her getting finalized for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 got out. This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupamaa. Aneri was a competent contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show last week.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked about her journey as she overcame her fears and much more.

How has your journey been on the show?

It was amazing; I did all the stunts and the things I thought I couldn't do and didn't abort any task. But yes, everyone is shocked and surprised.

What was one unusual thing you did during the show?

I used to always back out when the team went out because I was very tired after the stunt. Once I went into my room, like a good child, I would freshen up, video call my family, and go to bed by 10:00 pm. At one point, my family was worried about me.

Have you overcome any fear of yours?

We used to have a lot of fun and say that the fear has increased instead of subsiding, but I am sure the terrible shocks I have experienced have helped me build a resistance.

Well, there is no doubt that Aneri was a very strong contestant on the show, but unfortunately, she has been eliminated.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

