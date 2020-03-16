Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Exclusive! "I enjoyed the stunt with wild animals as I love being around them it was super fun", says Jannat Zubair, contestant on the show

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

These days, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the moment which was special to her and the one task that she loved doing and much more.

Which was the special moment for you in the show?

The time I said “Yes” to the show, that moment was special for me as I had rejected the show a couple of times and the media had reported me as a confirmed contestant and I was confused as I hadn’t confirmed my entry in the show. So, when I finally announced and made my fans happy with my participation, that was the special moment in my life.

Do you remember the moment you stepped into acting?

No, I don’t remember that moment as it was 14 years ago, and I was a kid back then so I don’t have any memory of entering this industry. But I do remember the glimpse of my first day of shoot, which was in Madh Island and the call time was 8 : 00 am and remember the studio name also. It was fun.

Which is the one stunt you loved doing and enjoyed it?

I can’t reveal the stunts I have done, but the most that I enjoyed was with Animals, as I am fascinated with them. I love being around wild animals. It makes me happy and I had a lot of fun doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat is a very strong contestant of the show and it wouldn't be a surprise if she becomes a finalist or the winner of the show.

