Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Mohit Malik talks about overcoming his fears and the lessons he learnt from his journey

Currently, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the fans are excited to see him in this new avatar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his fears, journey and much more.

Did any struggle story of the contestants inspire you and do you feel it was similar to your journey?

To be honest, everyone has their struggle story. In this season, as we all know, no aborts have been done until now. Everyone is seen doing the stunts to the fullest and every day they are raising the bar to another level. The stunts are getting more difficult. Kanika, Sriti, Rubina are headstrong contestants. Pratik and Tushar are so strong, and everybody’s journey is difficult as they are out of their comfort zone, it’s not an easy place to be in.

Have you overcome the fears that you had?

I was scared to do many stunts, but you should never let fear stop you because you never know if they would give you the same stunt and will put you in a soup. To be honest, I have surprised myself with all the stunts that I have done. I have removed 20 flags in a stunt and that stunt wasn’t completed by anyone in the world. We created history on the show and the feeling is priceless.

What are the lessons you have learnt from your journey?

Just be simple and humble, and I have learnt it the hard way. The best way is not to hurt anyone and protect from the bitterness that one goes through their journey. Do not be influenced by anyone’s journey. I am Mohit Malik and I know what’s right and what’s wrong. One must stay true to oneself.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit Malik is one of the strongest contestants and Rohit Shetty rightly called him the “Silent Killer” of the show.

