Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi nominates Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai to participate in the next season, talks about her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to KKK

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon. The shoot of the serial has begun. TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the contestants on the show and asked her about whom she would like to nominate for the next season and her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 17:48
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

(ALSO READ : PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2)

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Currently, she is making headlines as she is participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi and asked her whom she would like to nominate for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also spoke about the journey from YRKKH to KKK and much more.

How are the stunts on the show?

No doubt that the stunts are very difficult. I am facing my fears, enjoying the journey, and exploring a new side of myself.

Whom would you like to nominate for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I would like to nominate Randeep Rai and Moshin Khan for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

How has the experience been from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Khatron Ke Khiladi?

To be honest, if Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have reached this far in my journey. If I were given a chance to go back in time, I would go back to the day I just entered the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, when we all were reading the script.

What kind of projects will fans see you in after this?

I have a lot to explore. I don’t want to limit myself to anything. I want to push myself and learn more.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi Joshi will be one of the strongest contestants on the show, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi to participate in the upcoming season)

Latest Video