Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! “Working with Rohit Shetty has been an overwhelming experience, the encouragement he gives us is so unconditional and I am a huge fan of his work", says Shivangi Joshi, contestant on the show

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH, and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

Currently, she is making headlines as she is participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi and asked her how the environment has been and his experience on working with Rohit Shetty and much more.

How was the environment on the show?

Everyone is very sweet, all the contestants are very supportive and have performed extremely well.

How has the journey been for you on the reality show?

The journey has been amazing and the stunts that I have tried has been difficult but a memorable one; the experience has been great and it’s a lifetime opportunity.

How has your bond been with Rohit Shetty?

The experience has been amazing and overwhelming and I am a huge fan of his work. He is so supportive and when we are stuck in a stunt, his encouragement is enough for us and then we go ahead. He spreads a lot of positivity.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi Joshi will be one of the strongest contestants on the show, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

