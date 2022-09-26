Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 finale! Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh is the first runner-up of the show

Today finally the finale of the show is happening and the finalist has given their best on the show and the last competition was between Tushar and Faisu, where the ace choreographer emerged as the winner of the show and Faisu was announced as the first runner up of the show.

 

MUMBAI : The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show took place today.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus graced the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred percent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.

The finalists of the show are Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik, and Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina got eliminated from the final race as she forgot to hit a car and thus Mohit Malik made it to the top three list.

Whereas Faisu had to perform against his best friend Jannat and with a difference of a few seconds, Jannat lost the task and Faisu made it to the top three contestants.

While performing the task Mohit couldn’t make it to the top two contestants and the fight for the winner of the show was between Faisu and Tushar.

In the end, Tushar won the task and Faisu became the first runner-up in the show.

Faisu has been a strong contestant and has aced all his stunts and faced his fears on the show.

The social media influencer was eliminated from the show and brought back as a wild card contestant and he fought back and completed all the stunts and made it to the top two finalists of the show.

In a recent episode, Rohit had told Faisu that he is massively impressed with his journey from being a social media influencer and being trolled for it and making it to the two big reality shows on television he has come a long way and he had proved his potential.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu’s performance on the show was commendable and he did impress the host and the audiences of the show.

Team Tellychakkar congratulates Faisu for this amazing journey and for emerging as the first runner-up of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more )

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 00:30

