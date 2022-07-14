Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challenging roles and that is what I am looking forward to doing: Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani was ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The audience loved to watch the sister-brother duo of Anuj and Mukku.

Recently, the actress made headlines as it was said that she has been finalized for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupamaa. Her role of Mukku was loved by the audience.

The actress had become everyone's favourite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character.

Currently, the actress is in South Africa and she is busy shooting for a reality show where she is performing all the daredevil stunts and is facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is stressed on the show, would she do another reality show, and more.

How has the stress been on the show?

The show is very unpredictable and weird. The stunts we attempted are crazy and so dangerous and it was an amazing experience to do all the stunts and an experience of a lifetime.

Have you learnt any new art at the show?

The stunts have been carved very well. We have done stunts with Snakes who I have named Lembo. Different types of crocodiles and Lizards and now they have become my friends and the new art that I have learned is pest control.

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi will you be taking up any other reality show?

Well, I don’t know…I took a lot of time to say “Yes” to this show and was so confused. I am an actor and I love to play different types of characters that are challenging to me and have different emotions that will connect to the people. In reality shows, there is no acting you have to show your true self and I would like to explore new roles.

Well, no doubt that Aneri would be one of the strongest contestants on the show.

