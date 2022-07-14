Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challenging roles and that is what I am looking forward to doing: Aneri Vajani

Aneri these days is grabbing the headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is stressed on the show, would she do another reality show, and more.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 02:00
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challengi

MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani was ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The audience loved to watch the sister-brother duo of Anuj and Mukku.

Recently, the actress made headlines as it was said that she has been finalized for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupamaa. Her role of Mukku was loved by the audience.

The actress had become everyone's favourite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen )

Currently, the actress is in South Africa and she is busy shooting for a reality show where she is performing all the daredevil stunts and is facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is stressed on the show, would she do another reality show, and more.

How has the stress been on the show?

The show is very unpredictable and weird. The stunts we attempted are crazy and so dangerous and it was an amazing experience to do all the stunts and an experience of a lifetime.

Have you learnt any new art at the show?

The stunts have been carved very well. We have done stunts with Snakes who I have named Lembo. Different types of crocodiles and Lizards and now they have become my friends and the new art that I have learned is pest control.

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi will you be taking up any other reality show?

Well, I don’t know…I took a lot of time to say “Yes” to this show and was so confused. I am an actor and I love to play different types of characters that are challenging to me and have different emotions that will connect to the people. In reality shows, there is no acting you have to show your true self and I would like to explore new roles.

Well, no doubt that Aneri would be one of the strongest contestants on the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot Khatra Khatra Khatra Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Farah Khan Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Kanika Mann Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Aneri Vajani South Africa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Wow! Natasa Stankovic Pandya has an AMAZING collection of bags; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Actress Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has a body that will leave you green with...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Exclusive! I love all Indian dishes, especially Paneer and Soya Chop are my favourites, and I relish Hot chocolate brownie and Rasmali: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challenging roles and that is what I am looking forward to doing: Aneri Vajani
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani was ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The...
Ooh La La! From dresses to pantsuits to Kurtis, times Dhanashree Verma Chahal ROCKED OUTFITS in shades of pink
MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world with her amazing...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video