Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS pictures of the contestants from South Africa and have a look at what they are upto

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

The contestants have already flown down to South Africa ( Cape Town) where they would be performing the daredevil stunts and getting over their fear.

Since the actor has landed her few pictures have surfaced on the internet where one can see what they are upto.

In some pictures we can see Rubina and Rajiv posing and roaming around in cape town where Pratik is seen resting in his room and Faisu is seen posing around.

Well, it seems like the contestants have been resting and chilling around before the shoot begins and they have to do daredevil stunts and face the host Rohit Shetty.

Soon the shoot will begin and the show is expected to go on air mid – july or first week of August.

