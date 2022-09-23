Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Faisal Shaikh says “ I have never seen a hardworking like you from getting trolled and then reaching a reality show is commendable”

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:16
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Faisal Shaikh says “ I have never seen a hardworking like you

MUMBAI :The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next weekend
 
During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred per cent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.


The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.


 We had also reported to you earlier that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.
 

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more

 
Now during the finale of the show, Rohit Shetty praised Faisu’s performance, where he said that “ Despite being trolled so much you have come a long way. Your journey from a social media star to reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is very inspiring and commendable. I have never seen anyone has hardworking as you”
 

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu has come a long way he has proved himself in the entertainment business and today he has become a household name.


The actor had begun his life as a sale boy in a clothing shop and today has become a huge name in the world of television, no doubt that he has come a long way in the world of entertainment.


For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

 ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal1
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Faisal Shaikh says “ I have never seen a hardworking like you from getting trolled and then reaching a reality show is commendable”
MUMBAI :The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place...
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on viewers' reaction to Leela's take on Toshu's infidelity, reveals she doesn't want to see Leela changing, says, "If Leela changes, Anupamaa will also have to change"
MUMBAI : Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series...
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 – Oh No! Shubham Threatens Pihu
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is coming up with exciting drama and interesting twists as...
Beautiful! Take a sneak peek into Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s newly painted beachside house
MUMBAI: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently bought an amazing house...
Anupamaa: HILARIOUS! Check out the funniest sketches of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna by THIS special person
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Is Aishwarya Khare hurt?
MUMBAI : Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
RECENT STORIES
Must read! Check out the times when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and paparazzi
Must read! Check out the times when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and paparazzi