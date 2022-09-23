Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Faisal Shaikh says “ I have never seen a hardworking like you from getting trolled and then reaching a reality show is commendable”

MUMBAI :The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next weekend



During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred per cent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the serial.



The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.



We had also reported to you earlier that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.



Now during the finale of the show, Rohit Shetty praised Faisu’s performance, where he said that “ Despite being trolled so much you have come a long way. Your journey from a social media star to reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is very inspiring and commendable. I have never seen anyone has hardworking as you”



Well, there is no doubt that Faisu has come a long way he has proved himself in the entertainment business and today he has become a household name.



The actor had begun his life as a sale boy in a clothing shop and today has become a huge name in the world of television, no doubt that he has come a long way in the world of entertainment.



