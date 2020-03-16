Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Oh No! Rohit Shetty plays a dangerous prank on Faisu

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

In yesterday’s episode, we have seen how everyone performed the task well and Sriti Jha was eliminated from the show.

During the show, we did see how Rohit Shetty played a prank on Faisu, where he gifted him a trimmer and he closed his eyes and acted like he cut his hair.

The contestants were also behaving like their hair has been cut and Faisu was shocked and he didn’t know how to react.

But then later on Rohit calmed him down and told him it was a prank, he also blamed it on Jannat and said that it was she who told him to cut the hair.

Well, there is no doubt that if Rohit is a tough host he also eases out the contestants before the task.

