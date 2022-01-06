Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out why Munawar Faruqui and Mohit Malik didn't leave for South Africa with the rest of the contestants

Munawar and Mohit were two contestants who didn't leave for South Africa with the rest of the contestants, and we bring to you the reason they couldn't go.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. Moreover, they didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, all the contestants have already left for South Africa (Cape Town) for the shoot.

Two contestants could’t fly along with them contestants, and they were Mohit Malik and Munawar Faruqui.

Mohit Malik was busy with the promotion of his upcoming web show Cyber Vaar, where he would be playing the lead.

On the other hand, Munawar had some issue with his passport and visa and hence couldn't fly with the gang.

Today, Mohit was spotted at the airport, and he posed with his wife Aditi and son Ekbir. 

Munawar would be leaving in two – three days and will be joining the gang in South Africa.

Well, it seems like this season is going to be a successful and interesting one as all the contestants look strong and competitive.

Which contestants are you looking forward to watching on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

