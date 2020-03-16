Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Mohit Malik taunts Rohit Shetty; the ace director has a sassy reply

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.



We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.



In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

The upcoming episode will be dedicated to the childhood of the contestants where their mothers would send in a message and also their childhood pictures where the contestants would have to guess.

In the new promo video of the episode, Rohit is seen telling the contestants to guess the childhood pictures of everyone.



Everyone is able to guess who is who and at the end with Rohit Shetty’s photos comes that’s when Mohit will tell him that we could guess it as it was taken during the Black and white photo time zone.



That’s when Rohit will say that it’s a taunt and he is telling that since it was taken in black and white time zone they could guess it was me, now wait and watch what I will do.

Well, all the contestants would burst out laughing and the entire team would be seen having fun.



