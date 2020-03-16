Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu and Jannat Zubair lash out at Kanika for saving Mohit Malik and not Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

We did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Kanika saved Mohit Malik from doing the elimination stunt and she nominated Jannat Zubair.

Jannat lashed out at the actress and said that she had completed the stunt and in spite of that she is going for the elimination stunt which is wrong.

She reveals that she knew that her name would come as here names don’t come through performances it comes through equations with each other and she was prepared for it.

Kanika defends herself and says that she thought if against a girl female would go the stunt would be justified and hence she chose Jannat.

That’s when Faisu comes into the picture and tells her that if in her mind this girl and boy thing was there, then you should have saved Sriti instead of Mohit and then sent a boy against him to perform the task it doesn’t make sense to what you have done.

Well, seems like the contestant is upset with Kanika and her decision as they feel that Sriti going in the elimination stunt was unfair.

What do you think of this move of Kanika?

Do let us know in the comments below.

