Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Shocking! Faisu and Nishant backstabbed Rubina Dilaik in a stunt

Rubina gets backstabbed by her closet friends Nishant and Fasiu as they refuse to do proxy for her in the stunt when she is not well and this disappoints the actress.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 12:20
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she is doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

She is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where she is showcasing her dancing skills.

In the previous episode, we did see how Rubina was injured and she couldn’t do a stunt hence Rohit Shetty asked Nishant and Faisu to play her proxy in the stunt but both refused to perform the task thus, backstabbing her.

Rubina had taken both Nishant and Faisu as her close friends, but unfortunately, they didn’t stand with her at this tough time.

Well, she did express her disappointment and realised that she is strong and thus they do not want her to go ahead.

Will this bring a crack in Rubina’s friendship with Nishant and Faisu?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

