Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Shocking! Munawar Faruqui reveals the shocking reason why he wasn’t a part of the show and he also takes a dig at Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss and the fans are excited to see him in the new season and he is the first confirmed contestant.

Earlier, we had reported Munawar being a part of Khatro Ke Khiladi but then things didn’t work and he couldn’t be part of the show.

Now in a recent video, Munawar revealed the reason why he is not a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and he also takes a dig at Faisal Shaikh.

Where the stand-up comedian says “I was supposed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and everything was finalized, interviews happened and I was all set for the show. But then things didn’t work out and when the first episode was telecasted the fans were surprised and shocked that they didn’t see me on the show”

He further said “I started to get messages from the fans asking where I am and they said eve Faisu is there and you aren’t there. Then I received a mail from the channel and they said that on one show only one “Chapri” is allowed and hence I couldn’t be part of the show and I did tell them that next year shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi in Kurla and then I would take part in it”

Well, seems like Munawar was upset that he wasn’t a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and since Faisu was a part the stand-up comedian took an indirect dig at the social media star.

But now there is new doing the rounds that both Munawar and Faisu will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 and the makers are trying their best to get them on board.

