Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Rubina Dilaik and Pratik Sehajpal turn the show into Bigg Boss as they have a massive fight; the Shakti actress says “ I have been on Bigg Boss and winner don’t try and play the similar game over here I am the queen in

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are giving their hundred per cent in the game and are going all out to do the stunts.

The show is doing extremely well and the audience has given the show a thumbs up and it's in the second position when it comes to TRP ratings.

Rubina and Pratik are two strong contestants in the show and in every stunt that they do they have aced it.

We have seen in the past how Rubina has been vocal about many things and she is a very straightforward woman.

In the previous episode, we had seen, how Rubina had exposed Kanik Maan during the stunt where she revealed that she was checking the phone to learn how to tame an “Ostrich” on which the stunt had to be done.

Rubina was irked and said this was unfair and she looked disappointed. That’s when Pratik interfered in the fight and said that she is making a fasad out of everything and that she should have told this before the stunt.

Rubina replied saying that the people who are concerned know about it and she didn’t feel the need to tell anyone else. She told Pratik to “ Shut Upp” and mind his business and not to play with her Bigg Boss over here as that won’t work.

Pratik gets irked and tells her that she has no right to speak like this and disrespect me like this, suddenly the entire show from Khatron Ke Khiladi turned into a Bigg Boss environment.

Rohit Shetty was seen supporting Rubina and told Kanika that she is wrong and she cannot get such advantages post and the situation on the show became bad.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would things work from ahead and will Kanika and Rubina mend their differences.

Whom do you support in this fight between Rubina and Kanika?

Do let us know in the comments below.



