Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but this contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Kanika Mann is one of the strongest contestants on the show and we have seen how she aces all the stunts and completes them and as a never give up attitude.

Many times she has also got praised by Rohit Shetty for the way she does stunts and in the previous episode, she nailed all the stunts and won the K medal.

The actress is also a very positive personality and she gets along with everyone on the show and she is close to everyone.

As we had reported earlier that the actress will be giving up her K medal, for Mohit Malik by saving him from the elimination stunt hence the two share a great bond of friendship and the two are very close friends.

But the actress is also close to Rajiv Adatia where the two are good friends and the friendship began on this reality show.

Yesterday, the two had stepped out for dinner and were papped by the media where the two spoke about the show and Rajiv was seen praising Kanika who he was telling them that she did the stunt so well and finally won the K medal and she deserves this win.

Kanika also said that what she did with the K medal one will have to see the show to know but she had a blast on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanika and Rajiv are very close friends which we have also witnessed on the reality show where they keep encouraging each other to do better in the task.

