Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but this contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

Kanika is one of the strongest contestants in the show and she is close to all the contestants, but apart from Mohit Malik she is also close to this contestant show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 12:47
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but this contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Kanika Mann is one of the strongest contestants on the show and we have seen how she aces all the stunts and completes them and as a never give up attitude.

Many times she has also got praised by Rohit Shetty for the way she does stunts and in the previous episode, she nailed all the stunts and won the K medal.

The actress is also a very positive personality and she gets along with everyone on the show and she is close to everyone.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! This is the reason why Kanika Mann couldn’t make it to the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

As we had reported earlier that the actress will be giving up her K medal, for Mohit Malik by saving him from the elimination stunt hence the two share a great bond of friendship and the two are very close friends.

But the actress is also close to Rajiv Adatia where the two are good friends and the friendship began on this reality show.

Yesterday, the two had stepped out for dinner and were papped by the media where the two spoke about the show and Rajiv was seen praising Kanika who he was telling them that she did the stunt so well and finally won the K medal and she deserves this win.

Kanika also said that what she did with the K medal one will have to see the show to know but she had a blast on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanika and Rajiv are very close friends which we have also witnessed on the reality show where they keep encouraging each other to do better in the task.

What do you have to say about this friendship?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 12:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Action Time! Kareena and Haseena fight goons, Kareena attacked
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Comedian Raju Srivastava is able to move his body parts, confirms his personal secretary
MUMBAI: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava underwent angioplasty surgery in AIIMS-Delhi after he...
Nima Denzongpa: Curious! Manav gets attracted to Nima’s voice, Nima gets stalked
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
HUGE TWIST! Mahira carves a devious plan to steal the guns; Sejal and Yohan have a hit and miss in the Exhibition while Drishti sees her in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI:  Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Unbelievable! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Sheikh’s whopping fees to enter Bigg Boss 16 will leave your jaw dropped
MUMBAI: There is a lot of anticipation about who will enter India's biggest show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Bollywood...
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa: Woah! Nima in trouble, Manav to the rescue
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! ED announces Jacqueline Fernandez as the accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case, details inside
BIG Update! ED announces Jacqueline Fernandez as the accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case, details inside
Latest Video