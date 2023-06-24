Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and all the contestants are going all out to survive in the show. As per fan clubs and sources, Aishwarya Sharma is the winner of a special task given by Faisu.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

We had reported earlier that Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh are going to enter the show, but further details were unknown.

Divyanka and Faisal have reached Cape Town and we have seen them bonding with the contestants and having good fun.

Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

They will be the challengers of the show where they would challenge the contestants to perform the tasks.

As per sources and fan clubs, Aishwarya Sharma is the winner of the challenger’s task.

Challenger Faisu had to challenge two girls from the girl gang and whoever could beat Faisu in the task would be the winner of the show.

The task was to find balls in the pond with pig shit and one cannot use their hands. Aishwarya collected 18 balls whereas Nyra collected 20 balls but she was disqualified as he used her hands and by default, Aishwarya won the task and became the winner of the challenger’s round and the way she is performing she could also be the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya is turning out to be a very strong contestant in the show and she is acing all the stunts. The actress had also injured herself in a task but in spite of that, she continued to do all the tasks.

Are you excited to see Aishwarya in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

 

 

