Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Prince Narula to be part of the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be going on air soon and the makers have begun to contact celebrities for the show. As per sources, Prince Narula has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Prince Narula

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Prince Narula has been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also, Prince was offered a reality show but he declined it as he chose the reality show Lock Upp where he entered the show as non – a contestant to guide the jail mates on how to play the game.

Well, Prince has been part of all reality shows and it's only Khatro Ke Khiladi that he hasn’t been part of.

If there is any truth to the rumors of him being on the show, then the fans would be super excited to see him as the contestant.

Would you like to see prince on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 13:00

