Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Takare is the first finalist of the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin in the second week of July and the contestants are going all out to do the stunts to survive in the show. As per fan clubs and sources Shiv has become the first finalist of the show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources and fan clubs, Shiv Thakare is the first finalist of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. 

The actor completed the semi-final task and became the show's first finalist. 

Well, there was no doubt about him begin one of the best contestants of the season as before leaving for South Africa only we did see how he had told the media that he will be going all out and giving his hundred per cent in the task and he won't be aborting any stunts. 

Apparently, since day one Rohit Shetty knew that Shiv would go a long way in the show as he did see the potential in him.

Shiv has also made his own "Mandali" on the show and all the contestants are fond of him and get along like fire with him.

We are sure that Shiv fans are rejoicing that their actor has reached the finale of the show and it will be interesting to see who would join him as the finalist of the show. 

Are you excited about Shiv being the finalist of the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

