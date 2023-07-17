Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals if he made his own “Mandali” group and talks about Rohit Roy being a strong contestant, says “ Rohit Sir aced all the stunts and even though he was injured he didn’t give up”

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he has done all his stunts and faced his fears.

The contestants have wrapped the show in South Africa and are back in India.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him did he make a “Mandali” group out there and who is his close friend.

Did you have your own Mandali group when you shot for the show?

If you have the power of making friends it’s a good thing, the word “Mandali” began in the Bigg Boss house but even on Khatron Ke Khiladi I got along with everyone and all were my friends and I had a great bond with everyone. But we had a boy group of Dino, Sheezan, Arjit, Rohit Shetty and me and the fun and masti we did was crazy like those we do in hostels.

In Bigg Boss things used to be created for benefit but here nothing can be created, we have to do the stunts alone and when you are in trouble, everyone will laugh but at the same time support you. Here friendship doesn’t count to play the game but in post-stunts and behind-the-scenes, a bond gets created.

Who has become your closest friend in the house?

All are my close friends, but if I had to name a few of them then they are Dino, Arjit, Sheezan, Daisy, Nyyraa, Anjum - Anjali, and Rohit Shetty Sir.

Who is the finalist of the show?

I cannot reveal who is the finalist of the show as then they would cut my per week money, or else I would have told you.

Who apart from you do you think would become the finalist of the show?

Dino, Arjit, Daisy, Soundous, and Rohit Roy. Let me tell you Rohit Roy was killing the stunts until his injury hadn’t happened and even after he got hurt he didn’t lose hope. The moment Rohit Shetty sir would say 1,2,3 go he would ace the stunts and we all were shocked to see the passion and dedication he had.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is one of the strongest contestants of the show and as per reports he is one of the finalists of the show and he has aced all the stunts.

