Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and soon he would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him if he broke down during a stunt and how did he injure himself.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him if he broke down during a stunt and how he injured himself.

Did you cry while doing any stunts?

I have cried a lot and this has been the toughest journey for me until now, since the exception from the audience is so much and there are some things you have to face that I cannot even mention here, in the episode you will know, the promo you will see as here sadness, hurt is sold very well, I have learned a lot especially when you are down how to stay strong and I can face everything.

What can you tell me about your injury?

It's a small hurt and everyone has been hurt in some or the other way, I was hurt when I was doing a chopper stunt. The stunt was out of my expectation and I wanted to do it well, I completed the stunt and I had to jump in the water and my finger hit the ladder, but the team was so good, that the doctors and the ambulance took me and took such good care of me and if you trust the team then everything goes well.

After returning back have you met your Mom?  

Not yet, I will meet her now post the interviews, I will leave tomorrow.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

