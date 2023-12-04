Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exlcusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 20:15
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:    Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

( ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

She is quite apt for the show, as she is quite a daring person and she could ace all the stunts given to her.

Would you like to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian Sharad Malhotra Surbhi Jyoti Devoleena Bhattacharjee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Sahiba will help Seerat to expose Garry?
MUMBAI:    Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
MUMBAI:Kabir Duhan Singh is one of the most popular names down South. The actor is known for playing an antagonist in...
Imlie: Major Drama! Atharva lashes out at Imlie, calls out Imlie’s ego
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top shows when it comes to...
Reports of Friction In Sharad Malhotra's Marriage NOT TRUE
MUMBAI :  In light of the recent reports published about actor Sharad Mahotra's personal life, there is another side to...
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine”
MUMBAI:    Kavya Thapar is known for her performances in films and web series like Ee Maaya Peremito, Market Raja MBBS...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
Sharad Mahotra
Reports of Friction In Sharad Malhotra's Marriage NOT TRUE
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi joins the auditions of the show
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi joins the auditions of the show
HOUSEFULL
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Aww! Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash on the show and paints the stage with love
Dhruv do to rescue
In Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, what will Dhruv do to rescue his mother from the police?
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?