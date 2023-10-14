Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Finale : Wow! The battle begins between Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Rashmeet Kaur and Arjit Taneja for the winner of this season

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has finally come to an end and today the fans would get to know who the winner of the show would be. The battle is between Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Rashmeet Kaur and Arjit Taneja.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Today is the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves and win that trophy.

The five finalists of the show are Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Rashmeet Kaur and Arjit Taneja and the battle for the winner would be between them.

They would have to perform the final task that is so difficult and only one would be announced as the winner of the show.

The top 5 contestants of the show are very strong and have aced all the stunts in the show and have come out as the finalist of the show.

Well, today finally the season would get its winner and one of them would lift the trophy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

