Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Finally! Shiv Thakare confirms being the finalist of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will the next weekend, and one of the contestants Shiv Thakare as confirmed that he is the finalist of the show and his fans can’t keep calm with this news.
MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

( ALSO READ :  Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

Soon, the actor will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, where he would be acing all the stunts and facing his fears.

Earlier, we had reported that Shiv is one of the finalists of the show but there wasn’t any confirmation on the same.

But now while interacting with the media, Shiv confirmed that he is one of the finalists of the show and they are three more people along with him.

As per fan clubs and media reports, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James are the finalists too along with Shiv.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv as emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has aced all the stunts and has made a place as the finalist of the show.

We are sure that Shiv fans are rejoicing as he has made it to the finale of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

