Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally fly back to India; check out the special video they made before they left

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have wrapped up their shoot in South Africa and are heading to India to shoot for the finale of the show.

Arjit Taneja, who is one of the contestants of the show, shared a video of the contestants from the airport of South Africa, where the contestants are all set to fly back to India.

In the video, one can watch the contestants bidding “Goodbye” to Cape Town before they board the flight to India.

This season is going to be a tough one to pass as Rohit Shetty told in the promos that the tasks are going to be tough and adventurous.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants have given their best. They have faced their fears and aced all the tasks in the show.

Are you excited for the new season to begin?

Do let us know in the comments below.



