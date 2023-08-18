Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see Rohit Shetty exposing the reality of contestants.

In the video, he says that Aishwarya thinks that she is brining the TRPs of the show as she is a television actress whereas Shiv doesn't do any stunts and he got eliminated and still he is saved and you haven't performed stunts for some weeks and in return Shiv tells that he is unlucky.

Well, it's good to see Rohit Shetty having some goofy and fun time with the contestants so that they feel relaxed before a stunt and the pressure becomes less.

There is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

