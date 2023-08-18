Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and it's doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings. Now we came across a video where Rohit Shetty is exposing the real side of the contestants of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:06
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see Rohit Shetty exposing the reality of contestants.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the video, he says  that Aishwarya thinks that she is brining the TRPs of the show as she is a television actress whereas Shiv doesn't do any stunts and he got eliminated and still he is saved and you haven't  performed stunts for some weeks and in return Shiv tells that he is unlucky.

Well, it's good to see Rohit Shetty having some goofy and fun time with the contestants so that they feel relaxed before a stunt and the pressure becomes less.

There is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Exclusive! Neerja’s life in danger, Abeer will turn saviour!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive...
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Must read! Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee Season 2 announced! Coming soon
MUMBAI: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (season1) was a great success, it was among the top 10 shows for more than five...
Exclusive! Take a look at the First Look of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 5’s exclusive First Look ahead of the release! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Isha breaks down remembering Ishaan, Savi takes up a new mission
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is a very popular and well known actor of the television industry and he has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Anangsha Biswas
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rithvik Dhanjani
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
Priyanka
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project
Aaloak Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Aaloak Kapoor roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Adrija
CONFIRMED! Durga Aur Charu fame Adrija Roy to be a part of Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Happy Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Happy Sharma roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Gauahar Khan
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special