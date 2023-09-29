Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Aishwarya Sharma says “ You are the game changer of the show”

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the strongest contestants of the show and now in the new promo of the show one can see how Rohit Shetty is praising Aishwarya Sharma where he tells her that she is a game changer in this season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 19:27
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Rohit Shetty is praising Aishwarya Sharma where he tells her that she is dam good player and she has attempted all the stunts well and can be called the game changer of the show.

Aishwarya is pleased that her hard work has been recognized as it's not easy to please Rohit Shetty and very few times he praises contestants who have impressed him.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya has aced all her stunts and she has come a long way.

She is seen as one of the strong contestants and a potential winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 
 
