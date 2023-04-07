Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! The contestants finally fly back to India; check out the special video they made before they left

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the show's shoot has begun, where they will perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

As we had reported earlier that the shoot of the serial has come to an end and the contestants are all set to leave South Africa and fly back to India.

Arjit Taneja who is one of the contestants of the show shared a video of the contestants from the airport of South Africa, where the contestants are all set to fly back to India.

In the video, one can see, where the contestants said that this is it and that the shoot is over and said a “Goodbye” to Cape Town before they boarded the flight to India.

This season is going to be a tough one to pass as Rohit Shetty told in the promos that the tasks are going to be tough and adventurous.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants have given their best and have faced their fears and aced all the tasks in the show.

