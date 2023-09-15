Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

Now we came across a video where one sees what Rohit Shetty has to say about Shiv Thakare.

Rohit said “Shiv is a very good human, he does a lot of naughtiness but he is very respectful. He has planned his career and life and one can see with the love and support he is receiving from the fans from his stint of his with the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” “Bigg Boss” and “Bigg Boss Marathi” and he has a vision of working hard and going ahead in life. People love him and am sure he will go ahead in life”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is having a great career in his life and he has made his name with his hard work and dedication.

